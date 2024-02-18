Konate: “I think we all know where Mbappe is going,”

Liverpool defender Ibrahim Konate was asked about Kylian Mbappe after his side beat Brentford 4-1 on Saturday.

Konate, who is Mbappe’s teammate on the French National team, was asked if it’s conceivable at all that Mbappe could sign for Liverpool

“Do you really think he’s going to come here?” Konate asked. “I think we all know where he’s going,”

Of course, Konate is implying that Mbappe is already headed to Real Madrid, and there’s little other teams can do about it.

Perhaps Konate knows something, or he’s just simply reading the tea leaves. What we know currently is that Mbappe is definitively leaving PSG, while Real Madrid have put an offer on the table for the French star. Now it’s a matter of waiting: for Mbappe to make his decision official while minimizing the distractions PSG will face for the rest of the season.

Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, did his best to avoid the Mbappe questions in today’s press conference.

“I see and listen,” Ancelotti said about the Mbappe news. “I understand that it is the topic of the day for you, but for us it is tomorrow’s game. We’ll have to do it right, that’s what I think.”