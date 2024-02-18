Open Thread: February 18, 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

Gameday!! Back to La Liga.

The race to the title is still very much on. Los Blancos must keep winning. A tricky fixture at Vallecano awaits. No Mendy, Bellingham, or Rudiger but Brahim makes it after his injury scare.

Should Tchouameni play CB for the rest of the season?

Poll Rudiger Tchouameni pairing for the rest of the season? Yes. No faith in Nacho right now.

No. Nacho will turn things around vote view results 0% Yes. No faith in Nacho right now. (0 votes)

0% No. Nacho will turn things around (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

ICYMI: Xabi Alonso - The Coaching Prodigy

On this edition of The Real Deal podcast, the team is joined by Hridyam Arora to talk about Xabi Alonso’s evolution from midfield maestro to managerial mastermind. Give it a listen.