Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid, 2024 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Vallecas to face Rayo in La Liga. Rayo have taken a step back this season after a formidable 2022-2023 campaign, but they are always a very tough team to beat at home.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Tchouameni, Nacho, Fran Garcia, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Brahim, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Rayo Vallecano predicted XI: Dimitrievski, Balliu, Mumin, Lejeune, Espino, Ciss, Oscar, Isi, Trejo, Alvaro, Camello.

Modric is reportedly going to feature in the starting lineup, while former Rayo left-back Fran Garcia could also start on Real’s left flank of the defensive line because of Mendy’s absence.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/18/2024

Time: 14:00CET, 08:00am EST.

Venue: Estadio Vallecas, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

