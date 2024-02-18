 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid, 2024 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Modric likely to start.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid CF v Girona FC - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Diego Souto/Getty Images

Real Madrid visit Vallecas to face Rayo in La Liga. Rayo have taken a step back this season after a formidable 2022-2023 campaign, but they are always a very tough team to beat at home.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Carvajal, Tchouameni, Nacho, Fran Garcia, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Brahim, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Rayo Vallecano predicted XI: Dimitrievski, Balliu, Mumin, Lejeune, Espino, Ciss, Oscar, Isi, Trejo, Alvaro, Camello.

Modric is reportedly going to feature in the starting lineup, while former Rayo left-back Fran Garcia could also start on Real’s left flank of the defensive line because of Mendy’s absence.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/18/2024

Time: 14:00CET, 08:00am EST.

Venue: Estadio Vallecas, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid