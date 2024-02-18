Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid 2024 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit the Vallecas neighborhood to face the mighty Rayo Vallecano team who always play with fire and intensity when they’re at home.

Los Blancos are coming off a very important away win against Red Bull Leipzig in the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16, so they will have to match that intensity if they want to earn the three points today.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly ready to deploy Luka Modric in the starting lineup while Fran Garcia will have to replace Ferland Mendy on the team’s left-back spot.

Real Madrid built a very impressive and comfortable lead with their home win against Girona last weekend, so it’s now time to keep taking care of business while they schedule remains somewhat manageable.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/18/2024

Time: 14:00CET, 08:00am EST.

Venue: Estadio Vallecas, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.