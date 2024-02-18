CONFIRMED lineups: Rayo Vallecano vs Real Madrid, 2024 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Lucas, Tchouameni, Nacho, Fran Garcia, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Brahim, Vinicius, Joselu.

Rayo Vallecano starting XI (TBC): Dimitrievski, Balliu, Mumin, Lejeune, Espino, Ciss, Oscar, Isi, Trejo, Alvaro, Camello.

As expected, Fran Garcia is replacing Ferland Mendy in the lineup now that the Frenchman is suspended. Garcia will be crucial for Los Blancos if they want to earn the three points today, as Rayo will play with intensity and physicality in Vallecas.

Can Madrid keep their good form going?

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/18/2024

Time: 14:00CET, 08:00am EST.

Venue: Estadio Vallecas, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.