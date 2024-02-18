Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. UDCA Tenerife; Liga F

Preview

Real Madrid face Costa Adeje Tenerife in matchday 18 of Liga F as the last match ahead of the international break.

Las Blancas are looking to keep their second place with a win on home ground. The white club is sitting 9 points behind Barcelona while CA Tenerife are currently on the 9th place with 20 points. Tenerife haven’t won a single game in their last 6 encounters, including their recent elimination from Copa de la Reina. Their last league win was back in the second week of December, against Granada.

The kick-off is on Sunday, February 18th, at 16:30 CET on Alfredo Di Stefano.

Goalkeepers: Misa, Chavas

Defenders: K. Robles, Rocío, Ivana, Olga, Oihane, Kathellen, Svava, María Valle

Midfielders: Toletti, M. Oroz, Zornoza, Freja Siri

Forwards: Bruun, Raso, Møller, Linda C., Feller, Athenea

The only integration from the academy is the new reinforcement, María Valle. Despite Teresa’s absence for the 4th time in a row, Alberto Toril hasn’t called up a midfielder from the B team to fill in for her.