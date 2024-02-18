Immediate Reaction: Rayo Vallecano 1 - 1 Real Madrid

Rayo Vallecano 1 - 1 Real Madrid (Raul de Tomas; Vinicius Jr). Here’s our quick reaction at the final whistle. Still to come: Player ratings, post-game podcast, post-game quotes, and much, much more.

Real Madrid missed the chance to go eight points clear at the top of La Liga after being held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano at Campo de Vallecas on Sunday. The visitors took the lead in the 3rd minute Joselu, after a devastating counter-attack involving Fede Valverde, before Raul de Tomas converted the equalizer from the spot in the 27th minute after an Eduardo Camavinga hand ball.

FEDE VALVERDE TO JOSELU!!pic.twitter.com/fNeRKxeW6B — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) February 18, 2024

Real Madrid struggled to find a foot-hold on this game. Rayo, who pressed Real Madrid aggressive early on, were vulnerable to start the match. But after about 20 minutes or so, they started to play more compact and less aggressive, which severely limited Real Madrid’s ability to find Brahim Diaz and Vinicius Jr in meaningful areas. By their own standard, they were very quiet, and the team’s struggles offensively were apparent in the fact they were only able to conjured four shots on target, two of which were from distance.

