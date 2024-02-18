Ancelotti: “To win the league, it’s important that you don’t lose the games that you don’t win”

Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the presser after a rather frustrating 1-1 draw to Rayo Vallecano. Joselu scored Real Madrid’s only goal very early, but Los Blancos conceded through a penalty in the first half, and, after that, it became a very scrappy, unconvincing performance that eventually resulted in a draw.

Ancelotti gave a short press conference where he talked about how important every single point is. He said: “What can I say? It’s okay. You have to win all the games, but to win the league, it is important that the games you can’t win, you don’t lose. Sometimes there are draws that hurt a little, but in the end, it can be a positive step to help us win the league.”

Ancelotti on the refereeing

“We talked about the grabs. For me, they are all bookings. He told me that they are not always cards, and I accepted the explanation. For me, the referee was good.”

Ancelotti on whether the goal conceded killed the game

“After the tie it was a different game, one that we don’t like to play, with a lot of fighting, a lot of interruptions. It was different from the beginning. You have to accept it, sometimes games are like that. But we competed, that’s what’s important, although we didn’t find solutions in the second half.”

Ancelotti on whether playing at the Vallecas is difficult

“It’s not easy, you’re right, you have to get used to this field, it’s shorter, smaller. You have to play a different game. We started very well, the penalty changed everything.”

Ancelotti’s thoughts about the entire performance

“I think we started very well with the ball and we scored. We could have scored more, there was Fede’s shot against the post. Until the penalty, we did everything well. After the penalty the game changed, there were more duels, more fighting, more interruptions. It was not easy to look for ideas in that situation. We have fought, it has been a draw that does not leave us happy, but we continue. We are very well positioned. Calm, calm and prepare well for the next game.”

Ancelotti on Modric’s performance

“He played very well, he tried in every way. He was the most lucid with the ball, he tried to look for passes, and his position on the field was good.”

Ancelotti on the bookings for Camavinga and Carvajal

“I will talk about it on a personal level with the players. It was a match with many duels, a lot of fighting. A little protest can be understood.”Ancelotti on whether there was a lack of intensity

“We played with intensity, the truth is that Rayo played a very good game, very intense, interrupting the game. The approach worked out well. We are left with one point, today it does not make us happy, but in the future, it can be a positive point.”

Ancelotti on whether Mbappe’s rumors have caused the team to lose focus

“When have we not been focused? I think always. Also today, things haven’t gone so well. To blame this team for something this season, it’s complicated.”