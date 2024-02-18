Managing Madrid Podcast: Rayo Vallecano 1 - 1 Real Madrid, Post-game, La Liga 2023 - 2024

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Jose Perez, and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Rayo Vallecano’s season, coaching changes, struggles, etc.

Real Madrid’s rotations today

What happened after the first 20 minutes, from a tactical perspective?

Rayo’s tactical shift

Carlo Ancelotti’s explanation after the game of what went wrong

The way the midfield line-up and functioned

Fran Garcia’s performance

Aurelien Tchouameni vs other CB signings in the winter market

The lack of clear cut chances

The yellow cards for dissent

Joselu vs Mariano / Jovic

Would it make sense to keep Joselu next season?

The Arda Güler situation

What does the minute distribution look like next season?

Hosts this week:

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)

Matt Wiltse (@Matt_MM)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)