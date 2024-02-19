Three answers and three questions from Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas as Joselu’s early opener was cancelled out by a Raúl de Tomás penalty which was awarded for an Eduardo Camavinga handball, with neither side able to find a winner.

Three answers

1. Would Luka Modrić earn a rare start?

There was a sense of controversy and a real indicator that we’re into the final few months of Luka Modrić’s career at Real Madrid in Leipzig. Carlo Ancelotti only made two substitutions and left the Croatian on the bench for a crucial Champions League game, which was unthinkable only 12 months ago. “Obviously for someone used to playing almost every game, it’s hard, but his behavior is professional, serious, training, fighting,” Ancelotti said when asked about him on Saturday in his pre-match press conference. As reward, Ancelotti gave him only his sixth start of 2024, from 12 possible games. He had a frustrating afternoon, creating more chances, completing more dribbles and winning more fouls than anyone else on the field (three for each), but struggled to stamp his usual influence and command on the game.

2. Could Carlo Ancelotti set a new record unbeaten streak in LALIGA?

With a draw here, Real Madrid set a new record unbeaten run in LALIGA under Carlo Ancelotti as they reached 19 consecutive games without defeat, dating back to the 3-1 loss to Atlético Madrid at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano in September. The last time Real Madrid went so long without defeat was in 2021, when the team recorded 23 consecutive games without a loss in the league, 16 under Zinedine Zidane and seven under Carlo Ancelotti. What’s even more impressive about this current streak is that Real Madrid have scored in 18 of the 19 games, failing to do so only once in the 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano at the Bernabéu in November.

3. How unpredictable would Rayo Vallecano be with Iñigo Pérez in charge?

The biggest complication in preparation for this game was a somewhat unexpected change of coach from Rayo Vallecano in midweek. Amid dressing room discontent and following three consecutive 2-1 defeats, Francisco was dismissed and almost immediately replaced by former Athletic Club and Osasuna midfielder Iñigo Pérez. He immediately became the youngest coach in LALIGA and somewhat of an unknown quantity given that this was his first job in the hot seat. However, with only a few days of training under his belt and having previously been assistant to Andoni Iraola before his former colleague moved to Premier League side Bournemouth, Carlo Ancelotti and company could make some educated guesses as to how he could set up his team. Their very aggressive press may have been foreseen, but it didn’t give Ancelotti long to prepare his team accordingly and it showed.

Three questions

1. Why was Dani Carvajal booed and what was he thinking?

For a player of Dani Carvajal’s experience to be sent off for two yellow cards in injury time is a real poor show from one of the team’s leaders, and the right-back will now be unavailable against Sevilla next weekend alongside Eduardo Camavinga, who was shown his fifth yellow card of the season. Carvajal was booed throughout, primarily because of his right-wing political leanings and the left and in some cases far-left leanings of the crowd at Vallecas. It seemed to get Carvajal even more riled up, leading to his first yellow card for dissent, and then a second for throwing out an elbow. It’s true that it was nowhere near Kike Pérez’s face as he suggested, but there was enough intent in Carvajal’s flailing arm to make it a very tough call to be able to argue against. Better is expected of a player with Carvajal’s experience.

2. How many players from La Fábrica can score against Real Madrid this season?

There was a real sense of irony as Raúl de Tomás scored his first LALIGA goal of the season against his former club, converting his penalty with a central finish that beat Andriy Lunin. In doing so, he joined a list of La Fábrica products to score against the club this season, including the last three goals scored against Los Blancos, alongside Marcos Llorente for Atlético Madrid and Javier Muñoz for Las Palmas. Álvaro Morata, Mario Hermoso, Hugo Duro, Borja Mayoral and Sergio Arribas have all also scored against their former team in the 2023/24 campaign. It’s a remarkable indicator of the quality that is produced and passes through La Fábrica, but also a sign of the curse that it can be to have players motivated with a point to prove when they haven’t quite made the cut at the most elite of levels.

Half (8 out of 16) of the LaLiga goals Real Madrid have conceded this season have been scored by former Real Madrid players or been an own goal. — Euan McTear (@emctear) February 18, 2024

3. Has Rodrygo Goes lost his place, or was he being rested?

With only one goal in seven LALIGA games in 2024, Rodrygo Goes will have been thinking the worst as he saw Joselu get the nod in the starting line-up and then proceed to score after only three minutes. Carlo Ancelotti made numerous changes to rest key players and given how much he has praised Rodrygo in recent weeks, it seems likely that the decision was made simply to give the Brazilian a break given that he has only been kept out of the line-up against Getafe and Arandina in this calendar year to date. Joselu showed what he can offer as a rotation option and had another chance to add to his tally on the hour mark, but with fewer touches than any other outfield player, it’s unlikely that he has done enough to displace Rodrygo for more than just this one-off game.