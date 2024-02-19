Mbappe has already signed his contract with Real Madrid -report

French striker Kylian Mbappe signed his contract with Real Madrid two weeks ago and is set to join the club as soon as the summer transfer window opens, according to a report published today on MARCA and later confirmed by AS.

Mbappe and his current club Paris Saint-Germain announced last Thursday that they will be parting ways this summer and it seems clear that the striker will be a Real Madrid player.

Mbappe will sign a five-year deal with Los Blancos and his salary will be in the €15M-€20M range, per those same reports. Real Madrid’s offer was not as high as it was back in 2022 as the club felt they had leverage in the negotiations, but Mbappe ultimately decided to accept the offer and join the club, if the reports are accurate.

Most Real Madrid fans will likely remain skeptic until they see an official announcement from the club, but it looks like this time it might be real.