Helguera compares the Galacticos to Real Madrid’s current team *with* Mbappe: “This Real Madrid has much more”

Former Real Madrid defender Ivan Helguera has discussed how great of a signing Kylian Mbappe would be, and compared the current team to the galacticos era he was part of.

Helguera, who won two Champions League titles and four La Liga trophies with Real Madrid between 1999 and 2007, spoke at a DAZN La Liga event on Monday and shared his thoughts on the French star’s impending arrival. He was also asked whether or not having a such a star-studded team could encounter the same problems as the Galacticos back at the turn of the century.

“For Mbappe to come to Real Madrid would be an impressive signing, and the upgrade with him would make them difficult to beat,” Helguera said. “What went wrong with the Galacticos? The balance, many players up the field and then the back and forth was not so easy... I was a defender, it was very difficult to defend with those types of players. You have to have balance with players who go up and also go down.

“But this Real Madrid team? Nothing to do with that. Physical strength is also important... and this Real Madrid has much more. I think this one has nothing to do with the old one, but that’s why I say that you have to be a little careful. But come on, for Mbappe to come, if he comes, it would be an impressive signing.”