Player Ratings: Getafe 0 - 2 Real Madrid; 2024 La Liga

Full match player ratings below:

Andriy Lunin—7: Early jitter when Mason Greenwood nearly chased Lunin down with the ball at his feet. Those jitters had no impact on his game as he went on to keep a clean sheet with 3 high claims and 2 saves from inside the box. Had the goal covered on a Greenwood shot that hit the near post.

Lucas Vazquez—8: Fanatastic work ethic - exemplified on the first goal scored by Madrid with Lucas bombing down the right flank, beating his man off the dribble, and swining in an inch-perfect cross to Joselu.

Toni Rudiger—6: Injured at the end of the first half, limping after a collision with Mason Greenwood. Tried to stay on and play but was clearly uncomfortable.

Nacho—7: Timed the long ball over the top to Vini Jr and released the Brazilian on multiple occasions. Never really tested by Latasa or Mayoral.

Ferland Mendy—7: Positive first touches to beat pressure. Started the play that led to the first Joselu goal.

Tchouameni—7: A good first half as the defensive midfielder and a solid second half as a center back replacement for Rudiger. Won 7/6 ground duels, 5/7 aerial duels, and had 90% pass completion.

Luka Modric—7: Brought energy and control to the middle of the park. Finished the game with 2 key passes including a low driven cross that Joselu flicked off the crossbar.

Fede Valverde—7: Worked tirelessly in his hybrid center-midfield / right-winger role. Nearly scored in the second half with a late run into the box and shot that Soria was able to parry.

Jude Bellingham—7: 3 key passes and 1 big chance created but still relatively quiet compared to his lofty standards.

Vinicius Junior—7: Earned a clear penalty in the first half that was not given. Provided the assist to Joselu for the second goal. Played through with his scintillating pace on multiple occasions (3 big chances on the night) but was unable to beat Soria.

Joselu—9: Hit the cross bar off a low driven Modric cross which would be a warning sign to Getafe. A few minutes later, got on the end of a perfect Lucas Vazquez cross to head home his sixth La Liga goal of the season. Worked well defensively, looking to block the passing lane to Luis Milla. Scored his second in the 56th minute with a brilliant first touch and his second touch a clinical finish.

Substitutions:

Eduardo Camavinga—7: Brought on to replace the injured Rudiger at half-time, pushing Tchouameni to center back. Had a few of his ball carrying sequences to break lines and two crucial interceptions to deny counter-attacks.

Rodrygo—8: Managed 3 completed dribbles in just 15 minutes and looked silky off the left.

Brahim Diaz—7: Clearly fouled inside the box but once again the referee waived away the protests.

Dani Carvajal—N/A: Late substitution in the 88th minute for his brother-in-law.