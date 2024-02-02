Las Blancas Podcast: The end to a terrible UWCL campaign!

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Real Madrid’s 1-0 loss against Hacken in the UWCL.

Talking points:

Toril’s starting lineup and changes

A subtle shift to 4-4-2 in recent games

Is the new formation the best use of our talent?

A poor attacking performance

Game state and its impact on the metrics

Olaya’s performance off the bench and her two-way influence

The return of Signe Bruun

What went wrong in this UWCL campaign?

Comparison with previous UWCL campaign

Are injuries the main culprit?

Toril’s statements post-match

María Valle’s signing and prospect in the future

Main objectives in the remainder of the season

Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)