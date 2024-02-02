Managing Madrid Podcast: Getafe 0 - 2 Real Madrid Post-game, La Liga 2023 -2024

On this Members-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

A comfortable win!

The way Getafe approached the game.

Real Madrid’s formation / lineup

Antonio Rudiger’s injury

Aurelien Tchouameni’s yellow card

Joselu’s performance / season xG

Vinicius Jr’s 2 chances

Jude Bellingham’s performance and deeper role

Is this our best attacking team since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure?

The amount of dribbling options Real Madrid has

The Vinicius / Brahim penalty incidents

And more.

Thanks for being a Member. We hope you enjoy the show!

Join our Real Madrid Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/rTD2PmE26f

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)