Break Points*: 2 February 2024

Real Madrid have to win against Atletico to go into the game against Girona top of the table. Effectively taking the title race out of Girona's hands. Real Madrid have break points against Girona. Can they convert?

Carletto's Way

On the march/Ides of March

Carlo Ancelotti becomes the Real Madrid manager with the second most league wins in history. pic.twitter.com/zT6TEj3pjp — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 1, 2024

Carlo Ancelotti was essentially down to 1 CB at halftime in one of the most difficult environments in La Liga. He led his charges to a comfortable win over Getafe, placing him behind Munoz as the Real Madrid manager with the 2nd most wins in the league for a Real Madrid manager.

The Peril

| Ancelotti: "No Tchouaméni vs Atletico and Rüdiger is a doubt? Well, in that case another defender will play at CB, a player who's not used to it but he'll surely do well." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 1, 2024

There's a possibility that Real Madrid will be without both Tchouameni and Rudiger for El Derbi Madrileño. Rudiger might also likely miss the game against Leipzig if he suffered a significant knock.

On the bright side. Real Madrid will have at the very least Tchouaméni available against Girona. This is if his suspension is upheld for the derbi.

Lunin with shades of Courtois

That save from Lunin… pic.twitter.com/PHDcQ1yU3E — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 1, 2024

Andrey Lunin was signed as a teenager with great potential. We've waited some years now to see how good he can be. Still only 24 and not being particularly tall for a GK, he seems to not only have the talent but the mental toughness for goal tending at the highest level.

Lunin seems to bring more calm and confidence. Another well-deserved cleansheet.

King LU

| Ancelotti: "Joselu? It's a blessing for us to have such a player, so unique. We're all delighted with him." pic.twitter.com/C1VfelrTwN — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 1, 2024

Joselu has been brought in to do a job and boy has he done it. Carlo has a tendency to pick players over tactics. This time he made life easy for everyone and started the veteran striker.

Joselu's altruism was the worst thing about his performance. Deserved a hatrick.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Fire Take: Jude Bellingham puts us above Manchester City.

