For All The Kings: 20 Feb 2024

“Juni...you see yesterday’s comments? Just be honest in these DTs. They appreciate it.” — KungFuZizou “Members manage my demise as they criticize ‘n with every sentence complain // Agree with the delivery, but then hate, when the messages change” — Juninho

—————————

92:48 in Lisboa

Yuh, I’m out here on the road...you can hear it in the voice (cough) still get this ish off though...Feel like Mike if he swapped the pen for the glove. Cristiano if he hung the boots for the pad.

Look...the DT numbers speakin’ for itself, I call it fortune tell. Four features for a few alts that work in corporate sales. Chenchilla ushanka, I’m skiin’ out in Courchevel. Breakin’ news, he tried to kill me but the boi prevails. I leave for seven twenty mins, MM typing like Orson Welles. I keep preachin’ to these kings ‘bout wantin’ more for themselves...

—————————

Welcome to The New Era of The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the House of Mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and ALL HAIL KING OF KINGS, MOD OF MODS, THE PETTY KING, THE BOI — JUNI!!!

——————————

Two Birds, One Stone

“...but you never went live. you mid table in this ish, you was never them guys. I can tell ‘cause I look most of you dead in you eyes. And you’ll be tryna sell that story for the rest of your lives.”

Ok quick recap as we head towards our next La Liga week and CL week. Real Madrid dropped two points. Atleti won. Barca (somehow) won. Girona lost while Athletic Bilbao earned it on the pitch. So after all the Sunday drama:

Real Madrid go pic.twitter.com/7sgMXibLOW — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 19, 2024

As we approach the CL, we have Inter v. Atletico today and Napoli v. Barca tomorrow. So let’s continue to root for Serie A.

Champagne Poetry

“The city’s on fire and people are in denial. Charges being laid, but we’ll see what they do with trial...”

I don’t fully want to continue yesterday’s DT thread as I am truly tired. However, I would be doing MMers disservice if I didn’t include some snippets from Kiyan’s recent article as well as a short clip from his podcast. Enjoy.

https://www.managingmadrid.com/2024/2/19/24067340/luka-modric-the-most-immortal-of-the-mortals

It has been the greatest run of a central midfielder in Real Madrid history, and, it may not be over yet — but if this is indeed Luka Modric’s last season in a Real Madrid shirt, we should all be enjoying this ride one last time... It’s only natural that if you push yourself to the very end — to nearly 40 — it won’t always be as graceful as it was during the glory days. That’s called being human, something no one is immune from. Modric is 38.

And a clip on Arda:

Is it going to be difficult to juggle minutes next season with Mbappe’s arrival? (Via @kiyanso on the @managingmadrid podcast) pic.twitter.com/EtpHPl0AYc — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) February 19, 2024

Views From the Eiffel Tower

“I’d share more of my story but you wouldn’t believe it. It’s far-fetched like I threw that ish a hundred meters. I keep it 100 like I’m running a fever. I might take a breather but I won’t ever leave you. If I was you, I wouldn’t like me either... ”

According to reports from Marca, AS, Ramon Alvarez and Santi_FM, Kylian Mbappe Lottin has signed with Real Madrid Club de Futbol. Some reports have disputed whether anything has been officially signed or simply a pre-contract (e.g., Figo). Nevertheless, there are signs to continue to be cautiously optimistic.

This section will probably be skipped or discussed days after the topic but I just want to again quote IB19 as we inch closer to increased Mbappe drama.

This has been an annoying saga but at the same time, we do not really know the entire story. The media has been painting colorful images but the truth might not necessarily be as our assumptions. Apparent ‘sources’ have been saying differing things over the years and depending on what one chooses to believe, those personal emotions skew our perspectives.

I wish I could say it better. Maybe the words will find me tomorrow but probably not.

Mbappe has already signed his five-year deal with Real Madrid and his salary will be in the €15M-€20M range, according to reports from MARCA and AS.



More https://t.co/2husoYHNb0 — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) February 19, 2024

Kylian Mbappé has already SIGNED his Real Madrid contract. @Santi_J_FM ✍️ pic.twitter.com/1LTh7g3Nec — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 19, 2024

Do Not Disturb

“Distractions will do you in, in the truest sense”

This was going to be a section to Jose Juninho Hazard’s recent interviews and comments about his time at Real Madrid. But honestly, it isn’t worth it. On to the future...

I’ve never had a prof pic on MM, but if I ever do. It’ll be this. Cold af. Endrick’s photographer is built different.

Parting Words

“7AM in Pondicherry can’t believe they’ve heard of me...forever featured for an eternity...Reflection of all MM insecurities. Behind closed doors a lot of Juni god worshipping ...Done talk now ‘cause there’s other ish that’s concerning me.”

José Mourinho: "When Bellingham scores and opens his arms to the Bernabéu, it shows character. It's not arrogance, it's just 'here I am. I did it again.'" @FIVEUK #rmalive pic.twitter.com/0DFXTcnJXU — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 20, 2024

To Be Continued...

.

.

.

.

.

.