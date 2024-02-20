Ancelotti offers Modric to join Real Madrid’s coaching staff -report

The curtain may soon be closing on Luka Modric’s illustrious Real Madrid career. With his playing time diminishing and contract talks stalling, coach Carlo Ancelotti has extended a tempting offer: a place on the team’s coaching staff after retirement. That’s according to a report published on The Athletic.

The 38-year-old Croatian maestro has yet to make a decision, but all signs point towards an exit from the club where he’s become a legend. No longer an automatic starter under Ancelotti, Modric faces three options: accept a reduced role as a veteran, seek playing time elsewhere, or hang up his boots.

Real Madrid is reportedly willing to offer an extension, but without guarantees of regular appearances. That decision rests with Ancelotti, who has built his midfield around younger stars like Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde while the veteran Toni Kroos keeps performing at a very high level.

Retirement, however, might not mean leaving the familiar white jersey behind. Ancelotti’s offer presents an intriguing possibility: Modric could transition directly into coaching, remaining within the club he’s called home for twelve seasons.

Whether he chooses to impart his wisdom from the sidelines or continue his playing career elsewhere, one thing is certain: Modric’s impending decision marks a significant turning point for both player and club.