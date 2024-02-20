Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Florentino 2.0; Hazard’s never-ending story; Cule depression

AUDIO:

La Liga’s top-four shaking out.

Kevin de Bruyne vs ... Nacho..

Real madrid’s ‘power’, ‘aura’, ‘financial muscle’

Eden Hazard’s most recent quotes

Florentino Perez 2.0

Another ‘PR’ debate

Which Barcelona / Real Madrid players would get into Manchster City’s starting XI?

The Luis Suarez / Karim Benzema theoretical 2014 transfers

Barca’s ffp problems

And more.

