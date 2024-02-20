 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Florentino 2.0; Hazard’s never-ending story; Cule depression

Kiyan and Diego reflect on the weekend’s action and answer questions from fans

By Kiyan Sobhani
/ new
“Corazón Classic Match” Charity Football Match Photo by David Benito/Getty Images

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • La Liga’s top-four shaking out.
  • Kevin de Bruyne vs ... Nacho..
  • Real madrid’s ‘power’, ‘aura’, ‘financial muscle’
  • Eden Hazard’s most recent quotes
  • Florentino Perez 2.0
  • Another ‘PR’ debate
  • Which Barcelona / Real Madrid players would get into Manchster City’s starting XI?
  • The Luis Suarez / Karim Benzema theoretical 2014 transfers
  • Barca’s ffp problems
  • And more.

Did you enjoy these Churros? Get a more raw version once per week exclusively on Patreon.com/ChurrosyTacticas.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid