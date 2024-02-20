Real Madrid continue to dominate La Liga salary limits

Real Madrid have consolidated their position as the richest and most financially healthy club in Spain, with a salary limit of €727m, according to the latest figures released by La Liga. The salary limit is the maximum amount each club can spend on wages, bonuses, and transfer fees, and it is calculated based on their revenues, debts, and financial situation.

Real Madrid’s salary limit is more than double that of their closest rival, Atletico Madrid, who can spend €303m.

Barcelona, meanwhile, who have been struggling with a financial crisis for the past few years, have seen their salary limit drop from €270m to €204m.

La Liga’s salary limits are designed to ensure the financial sustainability and competitiveness of the clubs, as well as to comply with the UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

As Javier Tebas explained a couple weeks ago publicly to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are in such a great financial position, that signing Kylian Mbappe (and “another”) is no problem at all.

“I don’t know Mbappe’s price,” Tebas said. “But Madrid’s economic situation is exceptional. They are a very healthy team, they have weathered the COVID crisis very well, they have many reserves... They could sign Mbappe and another.”