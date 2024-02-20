Kylian Mbappe “Excited” by Imminient Real Madrid Move

Kylian Mbappe’s long-anticipated move to Real Madrid is gaining an air of inevitability. Sources close to ESPN have revealed the French superstar is “getting really excited” about swapping Paris for Madrid, a transition that seems to be more than just a change of clubs for the World Cup winner. Julien Laurens reports that Mbappe is fairly fluent in Spanish, having studied in school and later honed his skills amidst the multicultural locker rooms of Monaco and PSG. He priortizes learning different languages and has been seen communicating with teammates from Spain and South America in Spanish.

This linguistic journey, was all leading to one iconic moment: his unveiling at the Santiago Bernabeu. The prospect of addressing the Madrid faithful in their tongue has Mbappe buzzing with anticipation. Such details might seem minor in the grand narrative of a footballer’s career, but for Mbappe, they symbolize a deeper connection to his new home, a gesture of respect and integration into the fabric of Real Madrid.

It’s not just about donning the white jersey or stepping onto the pitch; it’s about embracing the culture, the language, and the identity of Real Madrid. At 25-years-old, Mbappe is ready for a new challenge, a new way of life, and to learn and grow as a man away from his home country of France and home city, in Paris.