Watch The Throne: 21 Feb 2024

“I arrived on the day Ezek IX died // real kings just multiply // And they said after three months I was supposed to die // So I’m out here celebratin’ my post-demise” — King Juninho “This is a celebration of Juninho’s excellence...” — Felipejack

Welcome to The New Era of The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the House of Mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and King of MM, Jesuninho, J-Hova — Juninho!!!

Welcome to The Jungle: Rival Watch

“Galacticos, more cash and goals // Come down to the Jungle and ask for Flo”

Welcome to the CL Jungle, Atletico Madrid. So far, Real Madrid is the only La Liga team to win their tie. Will Barca continue this trend?

Atlético Madrid leave the San Siro with a 1-0 deficit after failing to manage a single shot on goal vs. Inter pic.twitter.com/eOU3604lYm — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 20, 2024

Good Luck Napoli.

Also in other news, I just found this graphic kind of hilarious. I truly feel bad. I earnestly don’t understand how Barcelona socios have been fooled by Laporta into this type of spending and unfocused long-term planning. I’m going to sound like a Barca sympathizer, but this is unacceptable and as a Spanish elite club they deserve better. I’m not entirely sure what life will be like as Madrid seems to grow in stature.

LALIGA slashed Barcelona's annual spending limit from €270m to €204m on Tuesday, in part due to the continued decreasing effect of the assets sold off by the club in 2022 to improve their short-term finances



Real Madrid have the highest spending limit in the league pic.twitter.com/1YkxS1owJs — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 20, 2024

Mbappes in Paris

“What’s 50 grand to a player like me? Could you please remind me...? Ball so hard, but since we here. It’s only right that we’d be fair. Psycho, I’m liable to go Michael, take your pick: Jackson, Tyson, Jordan...Game 6.”

Slow news day besides the daily Mbappe update. At this point, and sure there is at least a 25% chance this blows up in Madrid’s face, this looks more like a when than an if. Everyone is throwing around salary numbers ranging from around ~15M net, 100M+ signing bonus (paid in installments), and 60/40 image rights but really who cares? It’s about whether we are actually signing the best player in the world.

Start planning your Gala IXs...(make sure to keep Rodrygo in it...)

Poll Are we paying too much for Mbappe? Yes — I hate him

No — He is generational

Modric...Modric...Modric... vote view results 17% Yes — I hate him (33 votes)

64% No — He is generational (118 votes)

17% Modric...Modric...Modric... (33 votes) 184 votes total Vote Now

Kylian Mbappe situation:



• Only negotiating with Real Madrid

• Deal in advanced stages, only missing small details

• PSG will officially announce his departure when he signs the contract with Madrid

• Salary will be similar to Vini Jr & Bellingham@FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/XkvCRX2NKE — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 21, 2024

Kylian Mbappe “Excited” by Imminient Real Madrid Movehttps://t.co/g7LIBZO0np — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) February 20, 2024

Bernabeu to Excellence

“This a celebration of Madrid excellence, Zegna suits, black BMWs” “Bernabeu excellence, opulence, decadence. Trophies next to the president, at present I dress...in Dries, and other boutique stores in Paris (pronounced Pa-reese)”

Do Not Disturb. The Boys are on Vacation. Minus Jude.

Jude Bellingham replies to Camavinga’s latest IG post pic.twitter.com/GqASLRmAZJ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 20, 2024

Rodrygo x Jaden Smith pic.twitter.com/O4MGbupBLS — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 20, 2024

Parting Words

“MMers watching the throne, very unhappy to see you // Yet Power to the People, when you see me, see you” “ya’ll think it’s arrogant and bougie, I’m like its fine // can’t see I’m trying to give you a million dollars worth of game for Free 99”

To Be Continued...

.

.

.

.

.

.