Courtois rejoins Real Madrid squad for a portion of Wednesday’s training session

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois rejoined the squad in training this Wednesday and completed a small exercise with the group before continuing his recovery from the ACL tear he suffered last summer, the team announced on the official website.

Even if this is very significant when it comes to Courtois’ injury, the goalkeeper will not be cleared to play and complete full training sessions with the squad at least until April, according to reports published in the Spanish press.

However, fans should not expect to see Courtois immediately getting the chance to start in big games for Real Madrid even if he’s on the list and cleared to play, as the Belgian goalkeeper will need quite some time to increase his confidence and gain some momentum. Having Courtois between the sticks for the crucial stretch of the season would be great, but it will be interesting to see if Ancelotti is willing to give him the time he needs to re-establish himself.