Managing Madrid Podcast: The Modric debate; Mbappe’s salary; the Tuchel domino

Thomas Tuchel leaving Bayern Munich and what that means for Xabi Alonso

The salaries of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr

A debate about Luka Modric’s place in the team / future

A friendly against Al-Nassr?

Real Madrid planning for the future

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)