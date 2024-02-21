 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: The Modric debate; Mbappe’s salary; the Tuchel domino

Kiyan and Lucas go through today’s news and answer questions

By Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On this Members-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

  • Thomas Tuchel leaving Bayern Munich and what that means for Xabi Alonso
  • The salaries of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr
  • A debate about Luka Modric’s place in the team / future
  • A friendly against Al-Nassr?
  • Real Madrid planning for the future
  • And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)

