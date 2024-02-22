Heavy Is The Crown: 22 Feb 2024

...this is a celebration of excellence...a diatribe of responsibility... excerpts of Vossi Thoughts.

“I am the greatest, I said that even before I knew I was.” — Muhammad Ali “Heavy is the head that wears the crown.” — Stormzy “[And still] as the sky is falling, the wind is calling. Stand for something or die in the morning. MM Hail King Juninho Lamar...The World Hail King Juninho Lamar. “ — NeRObutBlanco

Real Madrid DNA

“I got loyalty, royalty inside my DNA” — Kendrick Lamar + every Madrid player

First leg CL is complete and Real Madrid remains the only Spanish side to win the first leg. Barcelona drew at Napoli and now must win a home match against a likely better prepared Napolitanos.

BACK IN THE STARTING XI. BACK ON THE SCORESHEET ✅



Victor Osimhen scores his first Napoli goal in 2024 pic.twitter.com/GJj7Mhqr3H — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 21, 2024

Real Madrid and City are the only teams that won their UCL games away from home. ✈️ pic.twitter.com/tmjLidgDwt — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 21, 2024

Real Madrid is carrying LaLiga in UCL as always pic.twitter.com/iTuMNzC18c — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) February 21, 2024

Return of Some Kings

“Heavy is the head that chose to wear the crown. To whom it’s given, much is required now...[but] I can’t please everybody (I can’t please everybody)” — Kendrick Lamar

Slow but steady news day. As we approach the match against Sevilla, many Vikingos are trying to rush towards fitness. Mixed reports state that Rudi may be fit for the match, but I’m earnestly doubtful. I also don’t believe he should be rushed for Sevilla. In other news, Jude looks to still be projected to return for the 2nd leg against RB Leipzig.

If the feeling is good during training tomorrow or Friday, Rüdiger could return vs Sevilla. @marca pic.twitter.com/nVCNlwJ5pA — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 21, 2024

Courtois’ return to the pitch is not expected until Easter time. @AranchaMOBILE pic.twitter.com/u6bGDoxPq0 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 21, 2024

NEW: Jude Bellingham has a chance of playing vs Valencia, but is expected to return vs RB Leipzig. @MarioCortegana #rmalive pic.twitter.com/y7UjXORkzw — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 21, 2024

Wiley Flow: A Collection of Brilliant Tweets

“I said [bleep] that, you get free smoke. If I say this they, might revolt. We the Kings of Football, by default. Big ego. Mans can’t diss my amigo. Old School Bad Boy Like Figo. ” — Stormzy

English media is trying to portray joining Real Madrid as an "unusual" decision.



City has the present, United has the past, Arsenal has the future, Chelsea has money, Liverpool has the UCLs, Tottenham has a white kit



REAL MADRID HAS ALL OF IT. https://t.co/mMGQs3Nygq — Kaizer ♨️ (@KaizerRMA) February 21, 2024

The answer to this is actually irrefutable. There is one player who has the most goals, most assists, and most clutch moments. I'm all for nuance and discussion, but if you're asking who is the best player in this competition specifically, it's a closed case. https://t.co/XAPnH9xwCu — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) February 21, 2024

Stormzy x Jude Bellingham 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/49pZ8Ot0aq — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 21, 2024

Letter From A King: Heavy Is The Head

Excerpts of Vossi Thoughts.

“Please, could you lower your tone? Please, could you put down the phone? And please, GFE leave BSG alone. I said, please, BSG leave the other three alone. Cause it cuts deep when you finally deep that this MM house sometimes never feels like your home. You wanna speak, but it’s best that you don’t. To NB, Val, FJ, KFZ, when under pressure, never fold. Best believe, you’re protecting MM’s throne... I had to let it be known. We eventually grow. Maybe I’m we’re just sensitive souls. Please could you pause the applause? Please, could you let me be flawed . And please, leave your pain at the door. Yeah, it’s too much in this house and I can’t bear anymore. Please, spare me a fall. Please, Lord, give me the strength. Heavy is the Head on the throne. Probably time to let it all go. ( sigh ) Please” — Juninho

These are celebrations of excellence.

To Be Continued...?

