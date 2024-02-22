Kubo: “I think Mbappe is getting ready for LaLiga”

Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo has revealed that he was surprised by Kylian Mbappé’s fluency in Spanish, and hinted that the PSG star is preparing for a move to Real Madrid.

Kubo, who recently signed a contract extension with the Basque club until 2029 — and still has some of his rights owned by Real Madrid in the event of a future sale — faced Mbappe in the Champions League last week, where the Frenchman scored the opening goal in a 2-0 win for the hosts.

The Japanese international said he spoke to Mbappe after the game and was impressed by his language skills.

“When I spoke to him I realised that he speaks Spanish very well, that he’s improved, I think he’s getting ready (for La Liga)” Kubo said in a press conference.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, who are reportedly set to sign him on a free transfer (with signing fees) when his contract with PSG expires in June.

Kubo, who has scored seven goals and provided three assists for Real Sociedad this season in La Liga, said he was happy with his decision to commit his long-term future to the club.

“When there is a renewal it means that both parties are happy and in my case, it is the same,” Kubo said. “I’m very happy here and at the moment I think the club is happy with me too.

“A contract is confidential. What I can tell you is that both parties are happy... I am happy and my family is very happy.”

Real Sociedad will host PSG in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 on March 5, hoping to overturn the two-goal deficit and reach the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.