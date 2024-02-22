 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Toni Kroos announces return to German national team

The midfielder explained his decision on social media.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
RB Leipzig v Real Madrid CF: Round of 16 First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has announced his return to the German national team via an official statement on his Instagram account.

Kroos revealed that Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann asked him to make his return.

The midfielder is looking ahead to this summer's UEFA Euro, and he believes that Germany can perform at a high level in the tournament.

Kroos is 34 years old and is playing some of the best football of his career right now, so it makes sense for him to capitalize on another opportunity to lead Germany in the Euro. However, it's also true that the extra rest he had been getting during the past FIFA breaks were helpful so that he could make a big impact for Real Madrid at age 34.

