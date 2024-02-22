 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Managing Madrid Podcast: Expectations for Militao and Courtois, PLUS: Endrick and Güler’s minutes next season

Kiyan and Hridyam answer questions from Members on the live call

By Kiyan Sobhani and Hridyam Arora
/ new
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final Second Leg - Copa Del Rey Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

On this Members-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Hridyam Arora discuss:

  • Are we worried about aerial presence with Kylian Mbappe in the team?
  • Favourite movies
  • Where do we rank Kevin de Bruyne all time?
  • Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois: Return and expectations
  • Should we re-shift the timing of the Balon D’or awards?
  • Real Madrid’s set-pieces — not as good as they used to be?
  • What should happen with Endrick and Arda Güler next season?
  • Sergio Ramos’s transition from RB to CB
  • Is Luka Modric being ‘pushed out’?
  • Favourite jerseys
  • And more.

Click here for access

Thanks for being a Member. We hope you the enjoy the show!

Join our Real Madrid Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/rTD2PmE26f

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid