Managing Madrid Podcast: Expectations for Militao and Courtois, PLUS: Endrick and Güler’s minutes next season

Are we worried about aerial presence with Kylian Mbappe in the team?

Favourite movies

Where do we rank Kevin de Bruyne all time?

Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois: Return and expectations

Should we re-shift the timing of the Balon D’or awards?

Real Madrid’s set-pieces — not as good as they used to be?

What should happen with Endrick and Arda Güler next season?

Sergio Ramos’s transition from RB to CB

Is Luka Modric being ‘pushed out’?

Favourite jerseys

And more.

Hosts this week:

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)