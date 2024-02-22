 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New UFC Featherweight champion Ilia Topuria will take honorary kick-off at the Bernabeu this Sunday

Topuria confirmed it on a press conference today.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Fresh off his historic victory, Featherweight champion Ilia Topuria will take the honorary kick-off at Real Madrid’s upcoming match against Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabéu this Sunday. The Spanish fighter, born in Germany but fighting out of Alicante, confirmed the news himself at a press conference held upon his arrival in Spain on Thursday.

A self-proclaimed “Madridista,” Topuria expressed his deep connection to Real Madrid’s values and his excitement at meeting club president Florentino Perez. He has been vocal about his desire to see a UFC event hosted at the Bernabéu, and his recent championship win might just make that dream a reality by year’s end.

Topuria’s triumph over Alexander Volkanovski in the second round last Saturday marked a watershed moment for Spanish combat sports. He became the first fighter from Spain to capture a UFC belt, instantly solidifying his status as a national icon and a driving force behind the sport’s growing popularity in Europe.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid