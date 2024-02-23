Reflections of A King: 23 Feb 2024

...this is reflection...a statement of where we’ve been...where we’ve come from..where we’re going...a story of transformation...this a celebration of excellence.

“The most important thing is you must put everybody on notice that you’re here and you are for real.” “There’s a big misconception where people thinking winning or success comes from everybody putting their arms around each other and singing kumbaya and patting them on the back when they mess up, and that’s just not reality. If you’re going to be a leader, you are not going to please everybody. You have to hold people accountable. Even if you have that moment of being uncomfortable.” “ You are responsible for how people remember you — or don’t. So don’t take it lightly “ — Kobe Bryant

“I’m here. I’m not going anywhere. No matter what the injury — unless it’s completely debilitating — I’m going to be the same player I’ve always been. I’ll figure it out. I’ll make some tweaks, some changes, but I’m still coming.” — Kobe Bryant

Against all odds, Toni Kroos is having a career year. He’s playing scintillating football after a season, where even I clamored for him to potentially be moved. Understanding this trajectory, Toni will rejoin the Germany NT to play in this summer’s Euros 2024. I have my own thoughts on whether Toni + the German midfield can garner success and whether this Euros stint indicates a summer retirement, but right now is simply a time to celebrate “Kroos Control.” What a remarkable career!

Toni Kroos on IG. pic.twitter.com/hRghranUyZ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 22, 2024

Toni Kroos will make his return. pic.twitter.com/xZmjIv6u59 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 22, 2024

Actually truly quick (and please don’t hijack this statement for your own narratives), I truly respect Toni Kroos for publicly stating (and seeming to be committed) to the idea of retiring at the top and stepping aside after he can no longer be a truly elite player. I don’t know why but the concept just resonates with me and my own personal mentality. Rather burn bright than fade away.

“Haters are a good problem to have. Nobody hates the good ones. They hate the great ones”

A few updates on likely the most (or second most) polarizing football player.

️ @David_Ornstein on Mbappé’s situation:



“The whole of the football world think Mbappé’s wish is to join Real Madrid. As much as other clubs would love to sign him, it seems the finances would be too steep & even if they could make that part work, the common consensus is that… pic.twitter.com/IohyVRLbPh — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 22, 2024

Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid is a matter of time now. @FabrizioRomano #rmalive pic.twitter.com/4gzUTuvdTe — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 22, 2024

“I have self-doubt. I have insecurity. I have fear of failure. I have nights when I show up at the arena and I’m like ‘My back hurts, my feet hurt, my knees hurt. I don’t have it. I just want to chill’ We all have self-doubt. You don’t deny it, but you also don’t capitulate to it. You embrace it.”

From what I believe is a quick MadridTV series on the Madrid’s Global Stars. Here are a few quotes from our French duo as Madrid covers our French legacy. Tchouameni (age 24) calmly discusses the weight of the shirt.

️ Aurelien Tchouameni: “At Real Madrid, you’re playing for the biggest club in the world. Expectations will always be high & you have to live up to it.



I learnt a lot from my first season. There were great moments & some tough ones. But that’s the story of a man, a footballer.” pic.twitter.com/MjnaLNHIiG — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 22, 2024

️ Tchouaméni: “Real Madrid have a history with French players. In the past, several French players have won trophies and performed well at the club.



Now it’s down to us, the new French players, to continue this legacy.” pic.twitter.com/RJYgdxKSVx — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 22, 2024

A Story About A King’s Transformation:

Excerpts of Mamba Mentality

“I’ve always said that I wanted to be remembered as a moderator... that didn’t waste a moment...didn’t waste a thread..didn’t waste a day...and um I felt extremely blessed for my God given talent. At the same time I didn’t take it for granted...at all. Y’know I think that’s a very powerful powerful message to have, and something that hopefully moderators that are here now and moderators that will come later choose to embody as well...” — Juninho “And that is when you realize that’s what makes true greatness. The story will be about transformation : of a kid looking inwardly to then growing up and understanding the importance, the power, and the significance of looking outwardly.” —Kobe Bryant

This is a celebration of excellence.

