Real Madrid request to change date of the final La Liga match for Taylor Swift concert preparations

According to The Athletic’s Guillermo Rai, Real Madrid have asked La Liga to reschedule their final game of the season against Real Betis from Sunday, May 24 to Saturday, May 23.

The reason for this request is to give more time for the much-anticipated Taylor Swift concert. Swift’s concert takes place on May 30th, and Real Madrid are requesting an extra day to ensure they have enough time to prepare the stadium.

The concert is expected to attract a huge crowd of fans, as Swift’s world wide tour has been selling out everywhere, and with a rare stop in Madrid, the Bernabeu is expected to be packed.

Real Madrid are not seeking a major change to the schedule, but they are hoping that La Liga will accommodate their request, as they are also planning to host a second date for Swift’s tour due to high demand. However, the decision is complicated. Real Betis could be fighting for a European spot then, and La Liga usually plays all the matches at the same time on the last week of the season to ensure fairness and competitiveness. If La Liga were to accommodate this request, they may have to reschedule other games as well, like Girona (Real Madrid’s current main rival in the league), and whoever Betis are competing against in the standings.