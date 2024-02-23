Real Madrid, Manchester City interested in Achraf Hakimi if he doesn’t sign extension with PSG -report

Achraf Hakimi, the 25-year-old full-back currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain, has emerged as a transfer target for both Real Madrid and Manchester City, according to a report from AS. Hakimi’s contract with PSG expires in 2026, and his future at the club remains uncertain.

For Real Madrid, a potential return for Hakimi holds particular significance. He began his career at the club’s youth academy, La Fabrica, before moving on to Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan. His attacking prowess and defensive solidity make him an ideal fit for the right-back position, currently occupied by the aging Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal. A reunion with his boyhood club could offer both parties a chance to fulfill their ambitions.

Manchester City, too, are reportedly interested in Hakimi’s services. The English champions are known for their aggressive transfer strategy, and Hakimi’s versatility and attacking instincts would complement their fluid style of play.

However, Hakimi’s future remains in his own hands. He may choose to extend his contract with PSG, where he has established himself as a key player. Nevertheless, the interest from two of Europe’s biggest clubs underscores his talent and potential.