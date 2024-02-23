Joselu out for up to three weeks with ankle injury—report

Real Madrid’s official website has published a report this morning announcing an injury for Joselu. The striker has an ankle injury and may be out for up to three weeks and will miss the Sevilla game over the weekend:

“After the tests carried out on our player Joselu by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with bone edema in his right ankle. Evolution is pending,” a report on Madrid’s official website states. The striker has been training indoors for the last three days.

Joselu has been in fine form lately, scoring six goals in all competitions since the start of the new year. The “back-up” number nine provides a different profile for the team and can be deadly in the box. Nearly all his goal scored this season, barring one, have been scored with one touch. His aerial ability in the box has been a major coup for Madrid’s offense.

The team will lose another weapon off the bench and another source of goals through injury. The weekend’s match will see notable absences with Camavinga (suspended), Carvajal (suspended), Bellingham (injured), and now Joselu all out, along with the three ACL injured players. More pressure will be on the likes of Brahim, Vinicius, Rodrygo, and even Arda Guler to provide up front. Sevilla, despite their inconsistent form, is always a tough match and Carlo Ancelotti will need to rely on his depth.