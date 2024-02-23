Quique Sanchez Flores on Sergio Ramos’s return: “Real Madrid knows how to treat its legends”

Sevilla manager Quique Sanchez Flores spoke to the media ahead of his side’s visit to the Bernabeu on Sunday to face Real Madrid. Sevilla, who have gone undefeated in their last four matches, have now climbed themselves out of the relegation zone, and are heading into the Bernabeu with confidence. Of course this, match is extra special because it’s the return of Sergio Ramos — something that Quique addressed in the press room today.

Here are some of the Sevilla managers quotes:

What to expect of Real Madrid?

“We expect a match that is always very demanding... The demand is going to increase in this game. We come from very difficult matches but this is a team that is showing itself to be the best of the league, with very good statistics and an impressive defense.”

How will the Bernabeu receive Ramos?

“I talk to Ramos a lot, he always gives you a lot of information about many things. We are football men and we love to talk. He is going to enjoy the game, it is a moment to enjoy. His house is this one (Sevilla), but there (Real Madrid) they treated him very well, and that’s his other house. Real Madrid knows how to treat its legends. They will receive him at the level he deserves.”

Sevilla’s poor track record at the Bernabeu (winless since 2018)

“Statistics are there to be broken... It is a blank sheet.. To beat Real Madrid you have to do a lot of things well, have a bit of luck, and take advantage of your moments. If we are close to those three, we will have opportunities.”

Is Real Madrid the best team in the world?

“Real Madrid is admirable. I have a father who was at Real Madrid for five years and taught me what Real Madrid was, what it meant, what the Bernabéu meant. I know the history of Real Madrid well. Beyond having grown up in Valencia, I also played for Real Madrid as a player. My admiration for the club does not cease.”