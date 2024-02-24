Spain qualify for Paris Olympics 2024

The current world champions have officially qualified for the Olympics that will be held in Paris later this year by beating the Netherlands in the semifinals of UEFA Women’s Nations League. Spain will face France in the UWNL finals to fight for the trophy. As France are already qualified, being the hosts of the Olympic Games 2024, the third-place match between the Netherlands and Germany will determine another Olympic qualifiers.

Montse Tomé decided for the following lineup in the semifinals: Cata Coll on goal, with Olga and Batlle on fullbacks, and Paredes with Codina as the CB duo. Aleixandri played in deep midfield and was accompanied by Aitana and Jenni. Paralluelo lead the attack with Athenea and Mariona on the wings.

Spain had many chances, even though they allowed many on their side as well, but the ball wouldn’t go in. With one dangerous chance by Athenea and three by Paralluelo, it still wasn’t enough for Spain to take the lead. It was only in the last five minutes of the first half that they decided to do it when Jenni Hermoso entered the box for the first time and shot it in after leading the ball through three defenders that tried to stop her.

Just before the half-time whistle, Mariona’s attack on the right side ended in goal by Aitana Bonmatí.

Real Madrid’s Olga Carmona also had a shot that hit the side net before the first goal arrived. However, she was also responsible for stopping danger on her side and neutralizing the Dutch attack. Athenea, although trying a lot of things, didn’t manage to mark her name in the scoreline or the assistants.

In 63’ Athenea got subbed off for Levante’s Alba Redondo, and 10 minutes later, Olga got off to be replaced by Oihane.

Four minutes after the second sub, Spain score the final goal. Ona Batlle got the most of the mess that was created in the box between Redondo and Mariona with the Dutch defense.

Spain will face Sandie Toletti’s France in the UWNL final on February 28th at 19:00 CET to fight for their second ever trophy, six months after winning the world cup.