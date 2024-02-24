A King’s Interlude: 24 Feb 2024

Just feel like everything is upside down....going down but we’re upside down

Rumors of a Newcomer

It’s unclear on whether Alphonso Davies will actually be a Real Madrid player but recent German reports state that Bayern expect him to leave this summer. This isn’t a huge surprise given the uncertainty at Bayern and the poor results. Regardless of his injury history, Davies is likely a Top 3 LB in the world. Definitely read the brilliant MM article below reviewing this young talent.

JUST IN: Bayern Munich expect Alphonso Davies to LEAVE the club this summer. @Plettigoal #rmalive pic.twitter.com/nFKbdjcVzq — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 23, 2024

Alphonso Davies: Left Back Galactico?



Is Alphonso Davies Built for the Big Stage?



Article by @TacticalFouling and @MHassanFootball :https://t.co/WYBUGd7eE3 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) February 23, 2024

The Chosen One

Feel like every Madridsta secretly roots for Don Xabi Alonso. His unbeaten record continues and continues and continues as Bayer Leverkusen becomes closer and closer to invincibility. Personally, I’d do anything to have him be our next manager once Carlo departs. Hopefully, this dream can become true.

Bayer Leverkusen have broken Bayern Munich’s record & became the only German club in the history to be unbeaten in 33 consecutive matches.



Don Xabi Alonso pic.twitter.com/XvMop8RqDp — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 23, 2024

Adversity

One word defines this season: adversity. Carlo now needs to juggle another injury as Joselu is expected to be out for at least 4 games. Whether you think King Joselu is simply a benchwarmer or Spanish Harry Kane, he has been a great loanee (and maybe the best RM loanee in the past decade). He’ll be missed.

Joselu will miss:



Sevilla (H)

Valencia (A)

Leipzig (H)

Celta Vigo (H)



❓️Osasuna (A) pic.twitter.com/tbm71iEIou — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 23, 2024

Exciting Saturday Matches:

Just a few matches worth watching today as we await for our Sunday game against Sevilla:

Manchester Utd v. Fulham (only because we’re always a few mins from a Utd collapse)

Arsenal v. Newcastle

Barcelona v. Getafe (only because we’re always a few mins from continuing the Barca collapse lol)

Bayern Munich v. Leipzig (only because....lol)

