Tebas: “Real Madrid are not obliged to sell anyone to sign Mbappe”

The president of La Liga, Javier Tebas, has spoken to French media outlet L’Équipe to state, once again, how healthy Real Madrid’s financial situation is and how he’s “delighted” Kylian Mbappe is coming to La Liga. The president also clarified his relationship with Florentino Perez.

“Of course, this is great news for Real Madrid and for Spanish football,” Tebas said of Real Madrid signing Mbappe. “He is one of the best players in the world. From my point of view, Bellingham, Haaland and Mbappé are the three dominant players on the planet, and two of them are at Real Madrid.”

Tebas, who has stated many times publicly that Real Madrid is far and away the most financially healthy club in Spain, said there is no need for Los Blancos to sell anyone in this case.

“Real Madrid is a club in an optimal economic situation,” La Liga’s president said. “The president and the general director are very good managers, but they are very bad when they want to organize new competitions.... But they are not obliged to sell anyone to sign Mbappe, not at all.”

Finally, he spoke about his relationship with Florentino Perez.

“He hasn’t spoken to me for three years,” Tebas said of Perez. “But I’m happy that they signed Mbappe. And I take advantage of this interview to send him the message that I am delighted that Real Madrid makes this kind of signing to have an important team.

“The problem is not Real Madrid, but Florentino Pérez and his personal vision. Every day there are more fans of the team who do not like the Super League.”