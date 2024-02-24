Ancelotti: “I want to put a player of Vinícius’ quality where he is most comfortable, which is the left wing”

Carlo Ancelotti spoke to the press ahead of Sunday’s fixture against Sevilla and the Real Madrid coach was asked a coded question about Vinícius Júnior’s best position, tying in with the potential arrival of Kylian Mbappé. The Italian answered, “I think Vini can play inside, not as a centre-forward but with a pair of forwards, but I think we have to take into account that he is very comfortable playing out wide. He has improved a lot in that sometimes he comes much more inside to find space in central areas. I want to put a player of his quality where he is most comfortable, which is the left wing.”

Ancelotti on what he wants to see against Sevilla

“The team I want to see tomorrow is what we’ve seen so often this season, a solid team who are motivated and who have been playing well lately, very solidly. This is a moment where we need points to make the most of the advantage we have right now. We’ve worked well this week and had time to prepare, so I hope we play at our best.”

Ancelotti on offering a coaching role to Luka Modrić

“What Modrić will do in the future, I don’t know. I won’t talk about personal things with the press. Everyone, including Modrić, who continues being a magnificent player, wants him to choose his own future.”

Ancelotti on Arda Güler

“It’s just a question of competition with the others. I have to choose the 11 to play and sometimes, often due to injuries, it has been harder for him to get into the team. He’s very young, he has to be patient, but he’s good enough to play and to start games.”

Ancelotti on Toni Kroos coming out of international retirement

“Yes, he told me he was going to return. It won’t impact his performance this season. Everyone right now, Modrić, Kroos, Bellingham, everyone, is focused on this season. No-one can know what the future will be. His decision won’t influence his very high level of performance for Real Madrid.”

Ancelotti on whether he would ask Kroos to renew his contract

“I won’t advise him on what he should do. He’s not my son. I can only advise my son. He has the mental capacity to decide what he wants for the future.”

Ancelotti on his prediction for Kroos’ future

“I think he’s a very responsible person, with a very clear idea of what his future will be. He wants to stop when his level has dropped. Until he sees that, I think he’ll carry on.”

Ancelotti on Ferland Mendy

“For me, he’s the best full-back defensively. He can handle a two-on-one because he has Vinícius who has a lot of offensive quality, so Mendy has a profile where he has everything and a lot of defensive quality to handle inferiorities in that position.”

Ancelotti on Sergio Ramos’ return

“Tomorrow if Ramos is back, the Bernabéu will welcome him back as a legend like him deserves. He was a fantastic captain, a role model with character, quality and personality. I’ve been lucky to have great captains like him, Maldini, John Terry, and that personality helps to have a good atmosphere in the squad.”

Ancelotti on Antonio Rüdiger’s fitness

“Rüdiger is very good, he will start tomorrow. Fortunately he’s back. Tchouameni has been fantastic in this position, but Antonio is back and that gives us confidence.”

Ancelotti on the plan for Kendrick

“The truth is that we haven’t spoken about it. He’ll be with the first team, there’s no doubt about that. I see that you speak a lot about the future, which makes me happy because unfortunately I can’t think beyond tomorrow’s game, I don’t know what will happen on Monday.”

Ancelotti on who he would love to play alongside

“I could adapt to anyone. I played with Donadoni, with Rijkaard, who had different characteristics, and I always adapted to them.”

Ancelotti on when the title race will be settled

“I don’t think we can count, we have an advantage and we have to make the most of that. We have to avoid slipping up. As I said 15 days ago, we are getting closer to 80 points and that means we’re closer to winning the league, even though 80 points won’t be enough to win the league.”