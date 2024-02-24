Managing Madrid Podcast: Sevilla Preview: Ramos Returns!

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podast, Kiyan Sobhani, Mehedi Hassan, and Sam Leveridge discuss:
- The return of SERGIO RAMOS
- Is Sevilla better than 15th place?
- Carlo Ancelotti’s quote about Arda Güler’s minutes
- Does Ferland Mendy fit the Vinicius Jr / Kylian Mbappe left side better than Alphonso Davies?
- Sevilla’s underlying analytics
- Sergio Ramos and Bade’s aerial ability
- Joselu’s absence
- Squad health update
- Antonio Rudiger vs Sergio Ramos
- Vinicius Jr vs Jesus Navas & Bade
- And more.
Hosts this week:
Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Sam Leveridge: (@samleveridge)
