Managing Madrid Podcast: Sevilla Preview: Ramos Returns!

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podast, Kiyan Sobhani, Mehedi Hassan, and Sam Leveridge discuss:

The return of SERGIO RAMOS

Is Sevilla better than 15th place?

Carlo Ancelotti’s quote about Arda Güler’s minutes

Does Ferland Mendy fit the Vinicius Jr / Kylian Mbappe left side better than Alphonso Davies?

Sevilla’s underlying analytics

Sergio Ramos and Bade’s aerial ability

Joselu’s absence

Squad health update

Antonio Rudiger vs Sergio Ramos

Vinicius Jr vs Jesus Navas & Bade

And more.

Hosts this week:

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Sam Leveridge: (@samleveridge)