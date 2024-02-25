Farewell to the King: 25 February 2024

...this is a celebration of excellence...a farewell to the King...

“To become a great [moderator], you’ve got to show real dedication and commitment to each Daily Thread, and you’ve got to be very humble and hard-working. And, above all, you’ve got to fight to make your dreams come true.” —Sergio Ramos “Hey Juni, I know we have the other chat, but I just had this sudden urge to tell you that I...I have always felt blessed to work with you...I think your writing is um so special and so wonderful and...we as the mods are saddened but at the same times thrilled for you. And I know that for you it can be sometimes hard to feel good about you’re doing right in the middle of it...and I know it’s been difficult for a while...but I just wanted to say I’m proud of you. ” — Valyrian Steel “When people ask me if Juninho was a good man or if he had no good in him, I’ll always give them the same answer. He was the best of all of us.” — felipejack “Trust me, I’ll continue this empire you’ve built.” — KungFuZizou “Dear God, watch Juninho...You now how he is, but he’s become what he’s become for us” — NeRObutBlanco “ All Hail The King .“ — Kiyan Sobhani

Welcome to The New Era of The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the House of Mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and Farewell to the King of MM — Juninho

Tribute to the King

“I never thought this day would come, but everything has a beginning and an end . Today, I saw goodbye to my home, my supporters, my teammates, this shirt for which I have given everything and to which I have given my heart and soul. Today I say goodbye to [Real Madrid / ManagingMadrid]” — Sergio Ramos

Today, Real Madrid faces Sevilla in the Santiago Bernabeu. Today, Los Vikingos continue their journey for a La Liga title. Today, Sergio Ramos returns home.

Sergio Ramos returns to the Bernabéu today. pic.twitter.com/9pafcttw8t — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 24, 2024

The Crowned Prince

“Lived It. Loved It. Farewell to the Beautiful Game.” — Xabi Alonso

More news from Germany surrounding the Crowned Prince of Real Madrid. Recent reports, continue to provide Madridsta’s hope that Xabi Alonso will be Carlo’s successor (whenever that is). Selfishly, I hope he stays at Bayer Leverkusen...Joining Liverpool after Klopp (especially if they win the PL), may bring unwelcomed pressure surrounding a squad that is clearly going through a veteran transition with the lack of a sporting director and questionable ability to spend. And Bayern is simply a mess right now. I’ll cheer for him wherever he goes, but hopefully he doesn’t make us wait too long and he comes back home.

JUST IN: Xabi Alonso is considering STAYING at Leverkusen and waiting 1-2 years for the Real Madrid job to open up instead of joining Bayern or Liverpool now. Real Madrid is his DREAM. @CMoffiziell #rmalive pic.twitter.com/1FSadtIkLB — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 24, 2024

Xabi Alonso wants to keep the Real Madrid door open no matter what, which is why a release clause will be a very important part in any potential talks with Liverpool or Bayern Munich. @CMoffiziell #rmalive pic.twitter.com/W4errVHcuN — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) February 24, 2024

Our Shared Legacy

“The moral of the story is to not listen to those who tell you not to play the violin but stick to the tambourine.” — Jose Mourinho

A Farewell From the King

“It’s been a pleasure.” — Juninho

