Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Sevilla

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s home match against Sevilla, a crucial one after Barcelona’s victory against Getafe.
REAL MADRID SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Diego Piñeiro.
Defenders: Nacho, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy and Jacobo.
Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos and Arda Güler.
Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Brahim and Álvaro Rodríguez.
Alvaro Rodriguez is replacing Joselu in the squad list after the attacker suffered an ankle injury on Friday. Still, he should not be expected to get any minutes tonight as Brahim will likely replace Bellingham in the lineup.
HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA
Date: 02/25/2024
Time: 21:00CET, 03:00pm EST.
Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.
Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC
Available Streaming: ESPN+
