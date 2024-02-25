 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Sevilla

Alvaro Rodriguez replaces Joselu on the squad list.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid Castilla v Real Murcia - Primera RFEF Photo by Diego Souto/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s home match against Sevilla, a crucial one after Barcelona’s victory against Getafe.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Diego Piñeiro.

Defenders: Nacho, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy and Jacobo.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Valverde, Tchouameni, Ceballos and Arda Güler.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Brahim and Álvaro Rodríguez.

Alvaro Rodriguez is replacing Joselu in the squad list after the attacker suffered an ankle injury on Friday. Still, he should not be expected to get any minutes tonight as Brahim will likely replace Bellingham in the lineup.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/25/2024

Time: 21:00CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid