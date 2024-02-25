Real Madrid vs Sevilla, 2024 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid host Sevilla in what’s expected to be an intense and tough game for Los Blancos. Sevilla have struggled all season long but they will surely battle hard on Sergio Ramos’ return to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Lunin, Lucas Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouameni, Valverde, Kroos, Brahim, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Sevilla predicted XI: Nyland, Bade, Ramos, Salas, Sow, Torres, Navas, Soumare, Ocampos, En Nesyri, Isaac.

Rudiger will almost certainly return to the team’s starting lineup, which would allow Tchouameni to play as the defensive midfielder. Brahim will take on Bellingham’s role one more week.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/25/2024

Time: 21:00CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.