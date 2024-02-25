Real Madrid vs Sevilla 2024 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host Sevilla needing to get the three points after Barcelona’s win over Getafe. While Sevilla are no longer the kind of team competing for a spot in the Champions League, they still have quality players and Sergio Ramos’ sole presence could be enough for them to compete at the Bernabeu.

Ancelotti’s men should be considered the heavy favorites to get the three points here, but they must take this game seriously if they want to bounce back from the disappointing draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Real Madrid will visit Valencia’s Mestalla next weekend in what’s expected to be an intense game, so they must take advantage of every home game they play.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/25/2024

Time: 21:00CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

