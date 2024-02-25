CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Sevilla, 2024 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Sevilla in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Lucas Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouameni, Valverde, Kroos, Brahim, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Sevilla starting XI (TBC): Nyland, Bade, Ramos, Salas, Sow, Torres, Navas, Soumare, Ocampos, En Nesyri, Isaac.

As expected, Brahim will replace Jude Bellingham in the starting lineup behind both Vinicius and Rodrygo, who will lead the team’s offensive line. Antonio Rudiger is back having recovered from the thigh injury he suffered against Getafe weeks ago, and his presence should improve the team’s defensive performances.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/25/2024

Time: 21:00CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

