 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Sevilla, 2024 La Liga

All set for a big LaLiga game!

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
RCD Mallorca v Rayo Vallecano - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Sevilla in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Lunin, Lucas Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouameni, Valverde, Kroos, Brahim, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Sevilla starting XI (TBC): Nyland, Bade, Ramos, Salas, Sow, Torres, Navas, Soumare, Ocampos, En Nesyri, Isaac.

As expected, Brahim will replace Jude Bellingham in the starting lineup behind both Vinicius and Rodrygo, who will lead the team’s offensive line. Antonio Rudiger is back having recovered from the thigh injury he suffered against Getafe weeks ago, and his presence should improve the team’s defensive performances.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/25/2024

Time: 21:00CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid