Three questions and three answers from Real Madrid 1-0 Sevilla

Real Madrid were forced to be patient before securing a narrow 1-0 victory over a Sevilla side who defended in numbers as Sergio Ramos returned to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu with the ambition of keeping a clean sheet. An early Lucas Vázquez goal was ruled out by VAR for a foul in the build-up by Nacho and from then on Los Blancos struggled to break down the Sevilla defence, needing Luka Modrić to produce a moment of magic from outside the box on 81 minutes to win the game.

Three answers

1. How would the Bernabéu pay tribute to Sergio Ramos?

This game was a special occasion as Sergio Ramos stepped out to the turf of the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu for the first time since March 2020 and the first time not in a Real Madrid jersey since December 2004. Los Blancos had made it clear that they wanted to pay tribute to their former captain and club legend, who was donning the armband for Sevilla for one night only after making the request to Jesús Navas to lend him the captaincy for this game. There had been rumours that the club would pay tribute officially, but there was no such ‘official’ moment, with the recognition limited to a round of applause and cheers as he was named among the Sevilla line-up. Winning the coin toss against Nacho, Ramos opted to switch ends, which earned him his first whistles of the evening. With the game underway, there were some whistles towards him when in possession, in what was a strange and mixed reception which may not have been quite what Ramos was expecting. Even for a club legend like him, while he’s wearing the colours of another team, he is a rival, and the Madridistas at the Bernabéu on Sunday night were keen to make that clear during the 90 minutes between the first and the final whistle, while sharing their adoration either side.

2. Would Real Madrid TV influence the refereeing?

As has been the case ahead of most matches this season, Real Madrid TV put together the usual clips of refereeing decisions made against the club by the designated referee, on this occasion Isidro Díaz de Mera Escudero, and VAR official Pablo González Fuertes. In retaliation, Sevilla made a formal complaint to the Spanish Federation, putting out a statement claiming that it was “undermining the image of the refereeing body, causing serious harm to Spanish football and calling into question the integrity of the competition”. The Andalusians could certainly have no complaints when the duo combined to rule out Lucas Vázquez’s early goal on nine minutes for a foul from Nacho in the build-up. The decision was the right one, even if Carlo Ancelotti did not agree and saw a yellow card for his protests, but took four minutes to clarify. When Díaz de Mera pulled up with an injury on the hour mark, the Grada Fans reacted by chanting “go to hospital” and “get Negreira out”, which summed up the thoughts of the home fans about his performance.

3. What difference would it make to have Antonio Rüdiger back in the team?

After his recent absence, Real Madrid were able to put out a team which featured two central defenders in their natural position for the first time in weeks. Antonio Rüdiger returned alongside Nacho, and slotted right back into the defence. His presence was welcome given the aerial prowess of Sevilla, who lead LALIGA for crosses and offensive aerial duels won, and his physicality. It also enabled Ancelotti to return Aurelién Tchouameni to his preferred midfield position. In truth, Rüdiger had little to do in this game. Sevilla’s rapid counter attacks meant that he was needed, but only sparingly, and his real involvement came at set pieces at the other end. His header, just failing to get enough on the ball, in injury time of the first half, was arguably Real Madrid’s best chance of the first 45 minutes.

Three questions

1. Were Real Madrid too predictable?

With the injury list shortening, and with a rare seven-day break before and after this match, Carlo Ancelotti has been able to field a fairly predictable line-up. The question against Sevilla was whether it was perhaps too predictable. Quique Sánchez Flores’ team set themselves up to shut down the Real Madrid attacking duo of Rodrygo Goes and Vinícius Júnior, leaving the former isolated in central areas and the latter almost stuck to the touchline as he looked for space. The offensive freedom afford to Lucas Vázquez, with Brahim cutting into central areas and Rodrygo positioned in the middle, was perhaps the only element that seemed to catch Sevilla unprepared. With a congested central area, Ancelotti’s options off the bench to stretch the game were limited. Without Joselu, there was no target man to go to in an attempt to match Sevilla’s physicality, but equally there were no wingers to mix things up out wide. Vini did have some success, as did Lucas and Brahim down the right, but there was little threat once the ball did get crossed into the middle. Having Jude Bellingham’s late runs from deep would have been a real bonus to break down a stubborn Sevilla defence.

2. How much will Real Madrid miss Luka Modrić?

It’s becoming increasingly clear that these will be Luka Modrić’s final few months at Real Madrid, but even as his minutes on the field are heavily rationed by Carlo Ancelotti, he is still winning games for the club. His addition to the field made an immediate impact as his first real involvement was to somehow backheel the ball to keep it in play even as he fell off the field after a shove. Shortly after, he would control the ball with expertise and then fire a curling effort in off the post. It was the kind of quality finishing from outside the box that had been missing all night, with only Fede Valverde testing Ørjan Håskjold Nyland from distance and lacking the precision of the Croatian. As his team-mates hoisted him up in the celebration, it was clear how well-respected he is by both players and fans alike. And also how much he’ll be missed after the summer.

3. Why didn’t Carlo Ancelotti turn to his substitutes earlier?

With the team struggling to break down the Sevilla defence and their low block, it could have been logical for Carlo Ancelotti to mix things up. Instead, he waited until the 74th minute before he made his first change. To an extent, it was a show of faith in the line-up that he had put out, and it was also a recognition that what he had on the bench wasn't enough to change the game either. When he did make a change, it was Luka Modrić who came on to change things in midfield. By replacing Nacho, Tchouameni dropped deeper into the backline and Toni Kroos move to a deeper playmaking role. The Croatian may not be the most vertical of players in 2024, but he did bring more progression on the ball and look to add another threat when pushing Sevilla back into their own half. In the end, it was his contribution which would seal the victory. It’s a good job too, as Álvaro Rodríguez was the only forward on the bench, and he was ignored by Ancelotti, and Dani Ceballos and Arda Güler were not chosen as game changers either. In the end, Ceballos would join Modrić in coming off the bench, but not until the 89th minute, with Álvaro also getting a run-out in injury time.