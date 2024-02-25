Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid 1-0 Sevilla

Real Madrid 1-0 Sevilla (Modrić). A late strike seals the win. Here is the reaction to the match. More on the way: Player ratings, post game quotes and a post game podcast.

Real Madrid’s hefty lead in La Liga seemed to be shrinking by the day - and a tough test of Sevilla next on the fixture list meant that things could get tricky. Antonio Rüdiger was back, providing a big boost to a team that still had no senior back-ups available. Brahim Díaz was given another chance to impress, joined by the likes of Fede Valverde and Vinícius Júnior. Three Castilla players were called into the squad including yesterday’s goal scorer Álvaro Rodríguez. Luka Modrić joined them on the bench. Nacho Fernández captained the side against former captain Sergio Ramos.

Real Madrid thought proceedings would be a whole lot less tricky after scoring in the opening ten minutes through a good Lucas Vázquez touch and finish, but the goal was correctly scratched off of the board due to a foul from Nacho Fernández in the build up. Vinícius Júnior was looking lively on the left hand side with some nice touches including a scoop over a defenders head to keep the ball. Sevilla had two soft penalty shouts denied before they could muster a chance (they wouldn't test Andriy Lunin during the first half). Aurélien Tchouaméni saw a good effort well blocked by a defender, before Fede Valverde ended the half by forcing the goalkeeper into a fantastic save to keep it 0-0 at half time.

Sevilla have a ton of players packed into the box. It's difficult to break down barriers like that. It's not easy generating a high volume of clear cut chances against this kind of scheme but Real Madrid are going away about it the right way. They are breaking lines through… — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) February 25, 2024

Valverde kicked off the second half with a great chance as well, this time hitting the post after seemingly beating the keeper. Lunin had to prove that he was the best keeper on the pitch, and did so with a great save to deny the visitors their first good chance of the game. Rodrygo Goes would get things going again for his side after a decent run, placing the ball just wide of the target. Ørjan Nyland would then continue the battle of the keepers with a class save to stop Vinícius. He would be on hand again to deny a Brazilian, this time putting a Rodrygo run to a halt with a low save. Luka Modrić was brought on to try and make and impact, and he did just that after taking a good touch on the edge of the box and firing a strike home in classic style. All this with minutes to go. Brahim Díaz had to come off injured before the final whistle, but the 1-0 victory was enough to give Madrid a crucial three points and keep them flying at the top of the table. Thoughts on the game?