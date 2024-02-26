Brahim and Camavinga: Two of Real Madrid’s invaluable ball progressors

These observations — where I look at Real Madrid’s history, its players on loan, Castilla, tactical tidbits, and other relevant thoughts — are now a regular thing. All previous editions can be found here.

It’s Monday. Real Madrid are coming off a huge game-winner from the legendary Luka Modric — rendering my Modric article a few days ago perfectly timely. But as we shift to another (ultra rare!) week’s rest between games, we reflect on two other players doing great things in Carlo Ancelotti’s rotations over the last few weeks:

The invaluable minutes of Brahim Diaz

You have to be some kind of good in order to slot in when Jude Bellingham — arguably the best player in the world right now — is sidelined and you can keep the team afloat and dominant. Granted: Some of the minutes Diaz has filled in at hasn’t been against elite opposition, but it’s been inarguable what Diaz has done against any strength of rival he’s faced.

The highest stake club matches fall on Champions League knockout nights. Perhaps RB Leipzig wasn’t expected to give Real Madrid as much trouble as they did in the first leg of the round-of-16, but, away from home, with the backs against the wall, Diaz came up clutch, with a game-winning golazo that transcended the moment.

Now there is no debate (and there was some at the time) about the decision last summer to bring back Diaz, who has soaked up Marco Asensio’s minutes and unleashed pure carnage on defensive lines. He’s a defensive work-horse both behind and ahead of the ball. His link-up and dribbling has been ingenius. His scoring has surprised everyone.

Diaz is averaging a career-high .44 goals per 90 domestically while cooking .88 goal-creating actions per 90 — the fourth best mark in the league. His roam-ability and understanding of the 10 role as well as his reliable passing has made him a huge asset in Ancelotti’s scheme.

There may be times where Brahim misplaces a pass or loses possession, but you never have to worry about him not running himself into the ground to make up for his mistake:

Underrated Brahim trait. When he loses possession, he's the one who hunts the opponent down and wins it back. Defensive motor is relentless:pic.twitter.com/o9TaVFHRmp — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) February 22, 2024

Brahim had a couple of those moments against Leipzig (as well as throughout the season), but he made amends by winning possession back himself. Sometimes his frenetic energy causes him to cough up the ball. Those trade-offs are fine when the offensive production and defensive hunting so overwhelmingly provide a net positive.

Brahim, a pro-active dribbler, is ideal to have when facing low blocks, but his overall game make him versatile enough to play in more than one position, in multiple schemes, and whether you need to chase a goal or simply preserve a lead.

Though a capable dribbler, he does not take more touches than he needs to — a useful trait when attacking in transition and a quick decision needs to be made:

Brahim’s minutes have been a huge source of production this season. The return of the Spaniard has been one of the best bits of business Real Madrid have done in recent yeas.

Eduardo Camavinga, unstoppable in advanced positions

When Eduardo Camavinga gets into these attacking zones, he’s impossible to deal with:

When Camavinga gets into these zones right at the top of the opposition's box, he's a menace. Cut out a longer sequence below to illustrate how well he positions himself between the lines as an outlet, counter-presses, and is hard to dispossess: pic.twitter.com/lMQnsTg7ME — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) February 26, 2024

We haven’t seen it that often, but there is infinite damage to be cannoned from Camavinga when he gets into that zone, just at the top of the opposition’s box.

Camavinga has had to be used in so many emergency scenarios — left-back, single pivot — that we don’t get to see him much in attacking positions. It doesn’t help that Toni Kroos is still balling at an elite level, meaning we probably won’t see Camavinga play as a left-CM consistently until the German retires.

Still, it’s beautiful to see what kind of bloodletting Camavinga can unleash when he gets up the field. His movement between the lines unlocks a surge of offensive fluidity. Even if he doesn’t get it, he drags defenders around in that pseudo, situational 10 role. When he receives it, he can’t be dispossessed, and his distribution is reliable. If the team loses possession, he’s in the right place to counter-press. The above clip illustrates all of it.

With players returning back to health now, slowly — and I type that with some uneasiness — it will be interesting to see how Carlo Ancelotti will allocate Camavinga’s minutes in upcoming big Champions League games. In both Clasicos this season, Camavinga came in off the bench. Admittedly, it’s hard — borderline impossible — to displace Kroos. Ditto Ferland Mendy who looks to have gotten momentum since coming off injury and has been very good defensively. Aurelien Tchouameni is beginning to assume his role at the base of midfield with Antonio Rudiger back.

But it’s hard to justify leaving Camavinga out of the starting XI given how much he brings to the table on both ends. The amount of space he unlocks for Vinicius on the left is noteworthy when he plays left-back. At 21, his resume in big games is more impressive than what most players generate over their entire careers. When the chips are down and the season is on the line, you want him on the field. Anywhere.

Admittedly, some of this is just over-thinking. Maybe this is exactly what Real Madrid need right now: insurance; options. If the team is to go deep in Europe, they’ll need to go deep into their rotation. If Camavinga comes in off the bench and flips a game upside down because Kroos and Mendy are too good, too trusted to be demoted in a big game, that’s a great problem to have. If not now, his time will come — even if it has to come after (the sad moment) Kroos retires.

Back to the original point: Camavinga’s best position is still as a left-central midfielder. That’s the position where he can get in between the lines the most as an outlet (the amount of progressive passes he receives sky-rockets in midfield vs when he plays left-back, where he’s only in the 16th percentile in that metric, per Fbref). That’s where he can also naturally cover for bombarding left-backs — possibly in the Alphonso Davies mould.