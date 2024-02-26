Player Ratings: Real Madrid 1 - 0 Sevilla; 2024 La Liga

Full match player ratings below:

Andriy Lunin—8: Hugely important save off his knee from an Isaac Romero chance following a deadly Sevilla counter attack.

Lucas Vazquez—8: Scored a well-taken goal with a high level of composure but was disallowed after a long VAR delay due to a Nacho foul earlier in the build-up phase. Drew an important foul outside the box after an L-turn which Madrid failed to convert into a quality chance.

Rudiger—7: No rust as the German made an immediate return from injury. Crucial in winning aerial duels inside the box and keeping the line high to prevent counter-attacks.

Nacho—7: The captain has had found compliments hard to come by in recent weeks, but was fantastic tonight and hardly put a foot wrong.

Ferland Mendy—6: Much of the same from the Frenchman, solid defensively but largely anonymous in the final third.

Tchouameni—6: Back in the defensive midfield position after a few games at center back. Looked to play his teammates front foot on the pass and did well when pressed.

Fede Valverde—7.5: Hit the post and prior to that had hit a laser of a shot from 30-yards-out which nearly found the back of the net. Made some crucial interventions in midfield with a slide tackle or toe-poke.

Toni Kroos—8: The key man in all of Madrid’s build up with another exhibition in the record books. 110/117 passes completed, 18/21 long balls, 7/10 duels won, 4 key passes, and 4 recoveries of the ball.

Brahim Diaz—6: Featured as a right winger in a 4-3-3 formation with Rodrygo central. Had a tough time with physicality of Salas and Ramos. Despite the challenge, always put in the effort and had a few glimpses at goal.

Vinicius Junior—6: Ancelotti has shifted the formation given the injuries in the squad and has Vinicius glued to the left wing again. The Brazilian ran at the Sevilla defense as much as possible but was often swarmed by 3 or 4 defenders.

Rodrygo—6: Nearly curled one from just outside the box after Sergio Ramos lost his footing. Very quiet in the first half, trying to combine with Vini down the left but running into countless Sevilla defenders. Improved in the second half but will be disappointed not to have had a greater impact on the match.

Substitutions:

Luka Modric—8: Game-changer. Every touch was fluid and brought a much-needed tempo boost. Scored an absolute golazo from outside the box to put his stamp on the match and give Madrid the breakthrough they desperately needed.

Dani Ceballos—N/A: Late substitution for Brahim to provide control and fresh legs in midfield. Trusted by Ancelotti to see out the game.