Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 1 - 0 Sevilla, Post-game, La Liga 2023 - 2024

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Sam Leveridge, and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

What was the Sergio Ramos reception like in person?

How Sevilla made it difficult for Real Madrid

Harsh criticism of Real Madrid’s performance — over the top?

The chances created for both sides

Andriy Lunin masterclass

Carlo Ancelotti’s subs

The Lucas Vazquez disallowed goal

Vinicius Jr’s performance

Toni Kroos’s performance

The title race

The impending Valencia shit show

Ferland Mendy’s performance

Arda Guler not getting on the pitch

What do we do with Lunin this summer?

Karim Benzema vs Thierry Henry

JJ Reddick’s recent quotes

And more.

Hosts this week:

Sam Leveridge (@SamLeveridge)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@TacticalFouling)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)