Open Thread: February 26, 2024

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

A goal for the ages.

Every now and then a goal is scored in the Santiago Bernabeu that just lifts the tension and will forever be remembered by all who witnessed it live. One such goal was scored last night by none other than the legendary Luka Modric to guarantee all three points and send Los Blancos 8 points clear at the top of the table (until Girona’s game tonight at least). Massive goal and massive 3 points. Read more about the game in the immediate reaction, player ratings and 3 answers and 3 questions articles as well as the Managing Madrid Podcast.

Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 1 - 0 Sevilla, Post-game, La Liga 2023 - 2024@KiyanSo, @samleveridge, and @TacticalFouling break down Real Madrid’s win over Sevillahttps://t.co/lNwS7xjeM6 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) February 26, 2024

"As his team-mates hoisted him up in the celebration, it was clear how well-respected Modric is by both players and fans alike."



- @samleveridge:https://t.co/WkuIDOgvxu — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) February 26, 2024

DOUBT LUKA MODRIC AT YOUR OWN PERIL — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) February 25, 2024

Let’s have a look at that again.

What a goal from Luka Modric to give Real Madrid the late 1-0 lead against Sevilla. ⚽️



Sevilla players asked for a review as they believe Rudiger was involved in the play from an offside position. pic.twitter.com/XsdU3tQAj3 — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) February 25, 2024

Dani Parejo said once that "the first touch must be the first dribble", and this goal is a beautiful example of the principle.



Modric had a defender on him, but a first touch in the right direction was all he needed to create separation + set up the shot.pic.twitter.com/LIw8epUHBg — José C. Pérez (@jcperez_) February 25, 2024

What this win meant.

Luka Modric is legendary.



This video is incredible. pic.twitter.com/qHAtD7jbVs — TC (@totalcristiano) February 25, 2024

Don’t forget this guy.

A fitting tribute.