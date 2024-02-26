 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: February 26, 2024

Monday Issue of the Daily Merengue!

By Valyrian steel
Real Madrid CF v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by DAX Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Valyrian Steel.

A goal for the ages.

Every now and then a goal is scored in the Santiago Bernabeu that just lifts the tension and will forever be remembered by all who witnessed it live. One such goal was scored last night by none other than the legendary Luka Modric to guarantee all three points and send Los Blancos 8 points clear at the top of the table (until Girona’s game tonight at least). Massive goal and massive 3 points. Read more about the game in the immediate reaction, player ratings and 3 answers and 3 questions articles as well as the Managing Madrid Podcast.

Let’s have a look at that again.

What this win meant.

Don’t forget this guy.

A fitting tribute.

